Puck Fair, Ireland's oldest festival has gotten underway this morning.

The celebration revolves around the crowning of a wild mountain goat as King, in honour of a tradition that can be traced back as far back as 1613.

This year’s Queen of Puck, Anna Kingston, will crown King Puck this evening, after a parade through the town.

Advertisement

The festival will continue until Monday night when a fireworks display will signal the end of the centuries-old tradition.