Public's view sought on new Kenmare Municipal District Local Area Plan

People are invited to have their say on the new Kenmare Municipal District Local Area Plan (LAP) 2022-2028.
This plan will replace the existing local area plans for West Iveragh, Killorglin, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Waterville and Sneem.
Kerry County Council has commenced a period of pre-draft public consultation on the new plan.
Submissions can be made until September 9th.
Submissions/observations may be made using the online consultation portal:
at https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/ by using the 'Make a Submission' function
or
In writing to the Planning Policy Unit, Kerry County Council, County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 H7VT, marked Kenmare MD LAP Pre-Draft.
https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/en/consultation/kenmare-municipal-district-local-area-plan-2022-2028-pre-draft-consultation