Public's help sought in locating man missing in Killarney

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a missing Killarney man.

Ruairi Lynch (48) is reported missing from his home in Killarney, since Christmas Eve.

He was last seen in the Killarney area on Thursday December 19 at approximately 8am.

Ruairi is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height, with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing jeans, a hat, and a jacket, all in dark colours.

Gardaí and Ruairi's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.