Advertisement
News

Gardaí seeking to identify man who assaulted young girl in Killarney

Dec 23, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seeking to identify man who assaulted young girl in Killarney
Share this article

Gardaí are looking to identify a man who assaulted a young girl in Killarney.

Gardaí say a young girl was walking on the Park Road in Killarney at 4.15pm on December 18th, when she was followed by a man.

The man, who was aged in his 20s, struck the girl from behind.

Advertisement

Gardaí say the girl wasn’t injured but it was a frightening experience as she didn’t know the man.

Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry teens ruining their teeth by over-consuming energy drinks
Advertisement
Teenage girl hospitalised after being assaulted by another girl in Tralee town centre
Kerry EUROSPAR raises vital funds for breast cancer research
Advertisement

Recommended

Nankivell set for a number of weeks on the sidelines with hamstring injury
Sean O’Connell commits future to Kerry FC
Saka will be out for "many weeks"
Teenage girl hospitalised after being assaulted by another girl in Tralee town centre
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus