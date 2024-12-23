Gardaí seeking to identify man who assaulted young girl in Killarney

Gardaí are looking to identify a man who assaulted a young girl in Killarney.

Gardaí say a young girl was walking on the Park Road in Killarney at 4.15pm on December 18th, when she was followed by a man.

The man, who was aged in his 20s, struck the girl from behind.

Gardaí say the girl wasn’t injured but it was a frightening experience as she didn’t know the man.

Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.