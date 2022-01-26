Advertisement
Publication of South Kerry CAMHS report due today

Jan 26, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrynews
The HSE will publish a report this morning of a review into the treatment of more than 1300 patients who were treated under the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The review has examined the files of everyone who attended South Kerry CAMHS between July 2016 and April 2021. The final report is based on an independent review led by Dr Seán Maskey from the Maudsley Hospital in London.

The HSE has since apologised to children and their families and have opened an information line on 1800 742 800 which is open from 8am to 8pm.

