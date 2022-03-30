Public notice of application for foreshore license across Lower Shannon Estuary published

Eirgrid has published its public notice of application for a foreshore license across the Lower Shannon Estuary.

The State body with responsibility for electric power transmission wants to lay 400 kilovolt cables to connect Moneypoint Power Station in Clare to the electricity substation in Kilpaddoge, Tarbert.

The proposed development includes temporary construction compounds, tracks, landscaping works and site development.

Access to the existing electricity substations will be retained from their existing entrances onto L1010 Tarbert Coast Road.

People can make a submission or observation from tomorrow, March 31st up until the deadline of April 29th.

Anyone wishing to make a submission or observation must reference FS 007083.

Documents can be viewed on the Department of Housing’s website at Kerry County Council and Clare County Council offices or at Listowel and Kilrush Garda Stations.

The decision will be made by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien. who’ll carry out an appropriate assessment in regard to the 2011 EU Birds and Natural Habitats Regulation 42 (12)

He’ll determine whether the proposed project will adversely affect the integrity of the site in accordance with EU law.

To make a submission or observation people can email: [email protected]

Or write to:

Minister of Housing,

Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage,

Newtown Road.