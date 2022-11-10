Advertisement
Public consultation underway for 70 turbine wind farm off Kerry coast

Nov 10, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Public consultation underway for 70 turbine wind farm off Kerry coast
A public consultation is underway for plans to build a 70-turbine wind farm off the coast of Kerry.

The project, named Clarus Offshore Windfarm Ltd, is an Irish-Spanish joint venture of DP Energy and Spanish company Iberdrola.

The proposed 94,000 hectare wind farm stretches from the coast of Banna to Spanish Point in Co Clare, and is expected to have a capacity of approximately 1,000 megawatts (MW)

The project will utilise floating offshore wind technology, which consists of wind turbines mounted on a floating structure connected to the seabed by mooring lines.

A Foreshore Licence application was made to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for the project in December 2020.

While, A Maritime Area consent application is due to be submitted in 2024.

As part of the public consultation process, maps, drawings and plans are available for inspection online, and at Tarbert and Ballybunion Garda stations.

Further information can be found here

 

