The PSNI have confirmed they have arrested a man who is wanted to stand trial for the offence of assault causing harm to a woman in Killarney almost nine years ago.

The PSNI said the woman had been left with life-changing injuries.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested the 55-year-old in Belfast yesterday, (Friday 15th November).

He's wanted to stand trial for an offence of assault causing serious harm in Killarney on 24th December 2015.

The man was initially located and detained by the UK Home Office's Immigration Enforcement team. An outstanding Irish extradition warrant was identified and he was then arrested by PSNI officers.

He was due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today (Saturday 16th November).

Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit said: "This case involves a very serious assault against a woman which left the victim with life changing injuries."