Advertisement
News

PSNI arrest man accused of assault causing harm to woman in Killarney in 2015

Nov 16, 2024 22:48 By radiokerrynews
PSNI arrest man accused of assault causing harm to woman in Killarney in 2015
Share this article

The PSNI have confirmed they have arrested a man who is wanted to stand trial for the offence of assault causing harm to a woman in Killarney almost nine years ago.

The PSNI said the woman had been left with life-changing injuries.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested the 55-year-old in Belfast yesterday, (Friday 15th November).

Advertisement

He's wanted to stand trial for an offence of assault causing serious harm in Killarney on 24th December 2015.

The man was initially located and detained by the UK Home Office's Immigration Enforcement team.  An outstanding Irish extradition warrant was identified and he was then arrested by PSNI officers.

He was due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today (Saturday 16th November).

Advertisement

Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit said: "This case involves a very serious assault against a woman which left the victim with life changing injuries."

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Mass in Listowel
Advertisement
Two Kerry students honoured at Garda National Youth Awards
AIB makes three Branch Manager appointments in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Mass in Listowel
Two Kerry students honoured at Garda National Youth Awards
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Review
Mid Kerry Final Preview - Keel v Beaufort
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus