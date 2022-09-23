Protesting Kerry care workers say they're prepared to continue with their strike

Community workers in Kerry who have not had a pay rise in 14 years, say they're prepared to continue with their strike

Workers are picketing at the Enable Ireland Adult Training Centre in Edward Street, Tralee. It's part of a national series of strikes across the country which has entered its third day.

Protests are supported by SIPTU, Fórsa, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

The striking workers are employed by Enable Ireland which receives funding from the Government to pay the staff.

Seamus Smith is a Forsa union staff member, he outlines the reasons behind the strike.

This protestor believes there may be further action.

