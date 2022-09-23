Advertisement
News

Protesting Kerry care workers say they're prepared to continue with their strike

Sep 23, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Protesting Kerry care workers say they're prepared to continue with their strike Protesting Kerry care workers say they're prepared to continue with their strike
Share this article

Community workers in Kerry who have not had a pay rise in 14 years, say they're prepared to continue with their strike

Workers are picketing at the Enable Ireland Adult Training Centre in Edward Street, Tralee. It's part of a national series of strikes across the country which has entered its third day.

Protests are supported by SIPTU, Fórsa, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Advertisement

The striking workers are employed by Enable Ireland which receives funding from the Government to pay the staff.

Seamus Smith is a Forsa union staff member, he outlines the reasons behind the strike.

Advertisement

 

This protestor believes there may be further action.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus