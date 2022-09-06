Prosper Kerry series returning to Dublin’s Guinness Enterprise Centre

The Prosper Kerry series is returning to Dublin’s Guinness Enterprise Centre.

It was set up to establish links among the Kerry diaspora, with the aim of nurturing the county's economic development.

Taking place on Tuesday September 13th at 6.30pm, this event will feature Dunnes Stores designer and Keohane Athletic Club founder, Paul Galvin.

Also speaking will be Kerry-based entrepreneurs June O'Connell of Skellig Six18 Distillery and Helena McMahon of Seabody, as well as Lixnaw native, Ed Harnett of Cork-based business Habitus Health.

Places can be booked on Eventbrite.