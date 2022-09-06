Advertisement
News

Prosper Kerry series returning to Dublin’s Guinness Enterprise Centre

Sep 6, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Prosper Kerry series returning to Dublin’s Guinness Enterprise Centre Prosper Kerry series returning to Dublin’s Guinness Enterprise Centre
Share this article

The Prosper Kerry series is returning to Dublin’s Guinness Enterprise Centre.

It was set up to establish links among the Kerry diaspora, with the aim of nurturing the county's economic development.

Taking place on Tuesday September 13th at 6.30pm, this event will feature Dunnes Stores designer and Keohane Athletic Club founder, Paul Galvin.

Advertisement

Also speaking will be Kerry-based entrepreneurs June O'Connell of Skellig Six18 Distillery and Helena McMahon of Seabody, as well as Lixnaw native, Ed Harnett of Cork-based business Habitus Health.

Places can be booked on Eventbrite.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus