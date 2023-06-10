Proposed temporary road closure for Ring of Kerry cycle

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a number of roads in order to facilitate the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on July 1st.

It's planning to close Mission Road and Beech Road in Killarney, the Fossa to Killorglin road, Killorglin to Caragh Bridge, Sneem to Moll's Gap and Kenmare to Torc roads.

Objections can be made before 4pm, Monday, June 12th.

Mission Road, Killarney from Kenmare Place and finishing at the N71 junction on Mission Road and the R877, New Street. Road closed from 5am – 9am and 12pm – 8pm.

Beach Road, Killarney and the R877 New Street and finishing at the L3909 Beech Road and the N71, Mission Road. Road closed from 5am – 9am and 12pm to 8pm.

Fossa to Killorglin from N72 junction and the R563 Milltown Road at Fossa via Ballymalis and Anglont and finishing at the junction of N72 and N70 at Laune Bridge, Killorglin. Road closed from 6am – 9am.

Traffic diversions will be in place via the R563 through Faha and Listry and the N70 from Milltown to Killorglin.

Killorglin to Caragh Bridge (Eastbound Lane). From Iveragh Road Roundabout via Iveragh Road, Tullig, Quaybaun and finishing at Caragh Bridge. Road closed from 6am – 12pm.

A one-way traffic diversion will be in place for traffic travelling eastbound from Cahersiveen and Glenbeigh on the L-4022/L-4033/L-4034 Local Primary routes via Dooks, Cromane, Garraun and Castleconway. Traffic travelling westbound from Killorglin to Glenbeigh will remain on the N70.

Sneem to Molls Gap. From R568 junction and the L4074 Derreendarragh Cross and finishing at R568 junction and the N71 at Molls Gap. Road closed from 11am – 8pm.

Kenmare to Torc. From the junction of the N70 and N71 at Gortamullin via Molls Gap and Galway’s Bridge and finishing at Torc Waterfall Car Park. Road closed from 11am – 8pm.

Motorists travelling between Killarney and Kenmare at the above times are advised to use the alternative N22 / R569 route via Glenfesk and Kilgarvan.

The Lower New Street Car Park will be closed from 7am on Friday, June 30th to 12 midnight on Saturday, July 1st.

Any objections should be lodged in writing, marked 'Road Closure' with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings,

Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected]