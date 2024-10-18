Advertisement
Proposed accessibility improvements to open Ballybunion beaches to much wider audience

Oct 18, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Proposed accessibility improvements will "really open up the beaches of Ballybunion to a wider audience".

That's according to Micheál Lyons of Kerry County Council's Roads and Transportation Department.

He was updating Listowel Municipal District councillors about developments in the Fáilte Ireland Platforms for Growth programme.

In 2021, Ballybunion was selected to be one of three beaches in Kerry, and 22 nationwide, to receive money from Fáilte Ireland to build fully accessible all-weather changing and showering facilities.

The national tourism authority says these amenities will extend the tourism season beyond the traditional summer months.

Kerry based consulting engineering firm, Malachy Walsh and Partners has now concluded an Access Route Design Study suggesting how the new centre can be easily accessible to all.

The study was funded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

Its proposals are expected to be presented to Listowel MD councillors during the fourth quarter of the year.

Councillors were informed an inhouse environmental assessment must now be conducted on the access route, planning permission must be sought from An Bord Pleanála, and funding must be found to build the access route itself.

Fáilte Ireland's €1.2million allocation can only be used to build the facilities centre itself.

When asked by Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly when construction will begin on the centre, Mr Lyons said it would start 'as quickly as we can', but not before January 2025.

