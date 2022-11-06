Proposals to close North Kerry road for 4 weeks to facilitate water rehabilitation works

The council is planning to close a road in North Kerry for four weeks to facilitate water rehabilitation works.

Kerry County Council is proposing to close the N-69/ L-1020 Skehanierin Crossroads to the L-1021/ L-1020 Ahavoher Crossroads from November 28th at 8am to December 23rd at 5pm.

The council says alternative routes will be clearly signposted and access will be provided for Emergency Services and local residents.

Objections can be sent to the Administrative Officer, Roads, Transportation and Marine Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or [email protected] before 4pm on November 8th.

Traffic travelling from –Skehanierin Crossroads towards Ahavoher Crossroads direction:

At Skehanierin Crossroads continue along the N-69 to Murher Crossroads, take a right on to the L-1015, continue along the L-1015 to Moyvane Village Cross, take a right onto the L-1021, continue along the L-1021 to Ahavoher Crossroads.

Traffic travelling from - Ahavoher Cross roads direction towards Skehanierin Crossroads:

At Ahavoher Crossroads continue along the L-1021 towards Knockanure village, continue along the L-1021 to Lissaniska junction, take a right onto the R-523, continue along the R-523 to Shanacool Junction, take a right onto the R-523, continue along the R-523 to Boltons Cross, take a right onto the N-69, continue along the N-69 to Skehanierin Crossroads