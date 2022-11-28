Proposals for creation of Daniel O’Connell Quarter in Cahersiveen to be finalised soon

Proposals for the creation of the Daniel O’Connell Quarter in Cahersiveen will be finalised in December.

The council was previously allocated funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for works in the south-west Kerry town.

Kerry County Council says public realm architects were appointed to prepare plans for the Daniel O’Connell Quarter in Cahersiveen, which includes the Carnegie building, the courthouse, and library.

The council says these proposals will be finalised before the end of the year, with councillors being updated on these in January.

Meanwhile an architect-led design team was appointed to develop proposals for the Carnegie building, which is now the home of Cahersiveen Community Resource Centre.

Kerry County Council says preliminary designs are being advanced, and an update will be brought before a Kenmare Municipal District meeting early next year.

The council was previously allocated €2 million from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, which is being used to fund this development.

The council adds that its National Roads Office is working on a scheme to upgrade footpaths in Cahersiveen.

The details were revealed in response to a motion from Councillor Michael Cahill and a deputation from Cahersiveen Tidy Towns, which raised concerns about roads, footpaths, lighting, signage, and parking.