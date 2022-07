Property prices in Kerry and Cork increased by 18% in the year to May, which is above the national average.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The average cost of a house in the South West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, was almost €178,000 (€177,600) by the end of May.

Property had increased by €4,500 in the previous three months, from an average of €173,100 in February.

Nationally, property prices rose by 14.4% up to May.