Advertisement
News

Prominent building in Listowel on the market

Aug 13, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Prominent building in Listowel on the market Prominent building in Listowel on the market
Share this article

A prominent building in Listowel is on the market.

The FCA Hall is listed for sale.

The building has been closed for use since 2013.

Advertisement

This structure was previously used by the Local Defence Force, now called the Reserve Defence Forces.

The property is advertised as being approximately 500sqm and having prime location.

The current building has two meeting rooms, a main hall, an old training room and a kitchen/canteen.

Advertisement

It also has an entrance lobby, toilets and storage areas.

The ad makes note that Full Planning Permission was granted in 2020, for demolition of the property and the construction of a Veterinary Clinic.

The price on the listing is €175,000.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Sport

Kerry U19s beaten

Aug 13, 2023 16:02
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus