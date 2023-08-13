Prominent building in Listowel on the market

A prominent building in Listowel is on the market.

The FCA Hall is listed for sale.

The building has been closed for use since 2013.

This structure was previously used by the Local Defence Force, now called the Reserve Defence Forces.

The property is advertised as being approximately 500sqm and having prime location.

The current building has two meeting rooms, a main hall, an old training room and a kitchen/canteen.

It also has an entrance lobby, toilets and storage areas.

The ad makes note that Full Planning Permission was granted in 2020, for demolition of the property and the construction of a Veterinary Clinic.

The price on the listing is €175,000.