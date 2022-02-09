Advertisement
Progression of South Kerry Greenway described as gamechanger

Feb 9, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Progression of South Kerry Greenway described as gamechanger
The progression of the South Kerry Greenway has been described as a gamechanger for the area.

Chairperson of the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance Richie O'Connell says it's a huge relief that the project has been given the go-ahead.

The Supreme Court has rejected two appeals against the decision of the High Court, which had upheld An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for the greenway.

The court determination clears the way for the development of a 27-kilometre greenway between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen.

Richie O'Connell says the South Kerry Greenway will create huge opportunities for the area.

