Progress continuing on Causeway graveyard extension

Progress is continuing on a planned extension for the graveyard in Causeway.

Kerry County Council has acquired land from St Brendan’s Trust to access the proposed extension.

A wall must be erected around the existing burial ground as part of the development.

Tenders have been received and they’re currently being assessed.

It’s expected these works will be progressed in the third quarter of this year.

The information was provided by the council following a query from Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley.