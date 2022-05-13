Advertisement
News

Progress continuing on Causeway graveyard extension

May 13, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Progress continuing on Causeway graveyard extension Progress continuing on Causeway graveyard extension
Share this article

Progress is continuing on a planned extension for the graveyard in Causeway.

Kerry County Council has acquired land from St Brendan’s Trust to access the proposed extension.

A wall must be erected around the existing burial ground as part of the development.

Advertisement

Tenders have been received and they’re currently being assessed.

It’s expected these works will be progressed in the third quarter of this year.

The information was provided by the council following a query from Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus