A private funeral is set to take place for the couple found dead in Kenmare last weekend.

The bodies of Phyllis and Tony Gilbert, who were both aged in their 80s, were found in a house in the Dromnevae estate last Sunday.

Gardai aren't looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.

A private cremation for the couple will be held in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, after a private funeral.