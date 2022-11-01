Advertisement
Priest who condemned same-sex relationships says he’s been told not to say Mass

Nov 1, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Priest who condemned same-sex relationships says he's been told not to say Mass
A priest who criticised same sex relationships, contraception, and transgenderism during Mass in Listowel says he's been ordered not to say mass for the time being.

Fr Seán Sheehy says he was told by the Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne, that he's not to say Mass until the parish priest of Listowel returns from a pilgrimage.

At masses in Listowel over the weekend, the retired priest condemned these aspects of sexuality and said it was horrible that the HSE was giving free condoms to teenagers.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Diocese of Kerry for a response to Fr Seán Sheehy's statement.

In a statement on the Diocese website earlier today, Bishop Browne apologised for Fr Sheehy's comments.

Speaking to Radio Kerry's Jerry O'Sullivan, Fr Seán Sheehy says he disagrees with the bishop.

