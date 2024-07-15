Price of buying a home with V23 eircode rose by 14% in 12 months to April

The average price of buying home in Kerry increased countywide in the 12 months to April 2024.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows that in the year to April, the average price of buying a dwelling in the county was just under quarter of a million euro.

Advertisement

According to the report the price of buying a home in Kerry rose by 4% in the 12 months to April, at €245,000, up from €235,000 last year.

The Central Statistics Office figures shows the Killarney V93 eircode is the most expensive in the county.

The price of a dwelling in the area is €292,000 in April, up 10% in twelve months from €265,000.

Advertisement

The median price of a home in the Cahersiveen V23 eircode jumped by 14% in the year to €262,000 (up from €230,000).

The average cost of a dwelling in the V92 eircode rose by almost 9% in twelve months to €225,000.

V31 was the Eircode with the lowest price for a home in April at €199,000, a 2% increase in the year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the cost of a dwelling in the P51 eircode increased by over 6% to €236,000 in April.