Advertisement
News

Price of buying a home with V23 eircode rose by 14% in 12 months to April

Jul 15, 2024 09:24 By radiokerrynews
Price of buying a home with V23 eircode rose by 14% in 12 months to April
Share this article

The average price of buying home in Kerry increased countywide in the 12 months to April 2024.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows that in the year to April, the average price of buying a dwelling in the county was just under quarter of a million euro.

Advertisement

According to the report the price of buying a home in Kerry rose by 4% in the 12 months to April, at €245,000, up from €235,000 last year.

The Central Statistics Office figures shows the Killarney V93 eircode is the most expensive in the county.

The price of a dwelling in the area is €292,000 in April, up 10% in twelve months from €265,000.

Advertisement

The median price of a home in the Cahersiveen V23 eircode jumped by 14% in the year to €262,000 (up from €230,000).

The average cost of a dwelling in the V92 eircode rose by almost 9% in twelve months to €225,000.

V31 was the Eircode with the lowest price for a home in April at €199,000, a 2% increase in the year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the cost of a dwelling in the P51 eircode increased by over 6% to €236,000 in April.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Junior Minister "taken aback" after being refused communion at friend's funeral
Advertisement
TD says serious action is needed to address record overcrowding at UHK
Brewery road in Dingle to close for West Kerry Agricultural Show
Advertisement

Recommended

Junior Minister "taken aback" after being refused communion at friend's funeral
TD says serious action is needed to address record overcrowding at UHK
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Women's under-19s begin European Championship campaign later
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus