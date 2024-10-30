President to pardon two Kerry men hanged for murder over 140 years ago

Two Kerry men hanged for murder over 140 years ago, are being pardoned by the President today.

The men were convicted of murdering farmer Thomas Browne in Dromoultan in the late 19th century.

However, a review of the case found the convictions were 'unsafe'.

Advertisement

The Castleisland District Heritage group have been campaigning for a posthumous pardon for two Kerry men who they say were wrongly convicted and hanged for murder.

Sylvester Poff and James Barrett were hanged in 1883 after being convicted of the murder of Thomas Browne at his farm in Dromoultan.

However, a review of the case last April, found the convictions were 'unsafe'.

Advertisement

The granting of today's posthumous pardon follows a recommendation made by Government earlier this year.

This follows on from the successful campaign by Castleisland District Heritage group which saw Cordal man John Twiss granted a posthumous pardon by President Michael D Higgins in 2021.

John Twiss was hanged in 1895 after being wrongly convicted of murder.