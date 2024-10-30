Advertisement
News

President to pardon two Kerry men hanged for murder over 140 years ago

Oct 30, 2024 09:17 By radiokerrynews
President to pardon two Kerry men hanged for murder over 140 years ago
Share this article

Two Kerry men hanged for murder over 140 years ago, are being pardoned by the President today.

The men were convicted of murdering farmer Thomas Browne in Dromoultan in the late 19th century.

However, a review of the case found the convictions were 'unsafe'.

Advertisement

The Castleisland District Heritage group have been campaigning for a posthumous pardon for two Kerry men who they say were wrongly convicted and hanged for murder.

Sylvester Poff and James Barrett were hanged in 1883 after being convicted of the murder of Thomas Browne at his farm in Dromoultan.

However, a review of the case last April, found the convictions were 'unsafe'.

Advertisement

The granting of today's posthumous pardon follows a recommendation made by Government earlier this year.

This follows on from the successful campaign by Castleisland District Heritage group which saw Cordal man John Twiss granted a posthumous pardon by President Michael D Higgins in 2021.

John Twiss was hanged in 1895 after being wrongly convicted of murder.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Planning sought for 17-turbine wind farm in East Kerry
Advertisement
Council figures show there are 17 vacant single rural dwellings in the Listowel LEA
Twelve motorists arrested in Kerry over bank holiday weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Black Labrador with Brown Markings Missing from Aghadoe, Killarney
Ballyheigue Christmas Craft Fair Sunday November 3rd
Twelve motorists arrested in Kerry over bank holiday weekend
Ireland boss set to be without host of players for next month
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus