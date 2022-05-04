Preschool at Killarney national school won’t be able to operate from September

A preschool ran out of a Killarney national school won’t be able to operate from this September.

The preschool at Two Mile Community National School has been run out of an unused third classroom up to now.

Enrolment for the multi-denominational school for September has increased to 53, so the room currently used for the preschool will be needed as a classroom.

Kerry ETB advertised for an operator to provide a preschool on the grounds, but the successful applicant wasn’t able to provide a prefab or other preschool accommodation.

There now won’t be a preschool at Two Mile Community National School from this September, but

Kerry ETB is hopeful of identifying a suitable preschool provider for 2023.