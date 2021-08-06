Preliminary garda enquiries into video from Danny Healy-Rae's pub

Preliminary garda enquiries are being carried out following social media posts appearing to show people breaching COVID guidelines in Danny Healy-Rae's pub.

Radio Kerry was sent a video with the apparent gathering in the Independent TD's pub in Kilgarvan, but it isn't known when it was held.

The videos and images, apparently shared by the Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's daughter and Kerry County Councillor, Maura Healy-Rae, shows a group of mostly young people socialising inside Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's bar in Kilgarvan.

It shows bar counter service and people not wearing masks while moving around, which is prohibited under public health regulations.

Gardaí say they don't comment directly on social media content and the veracity of it, which remains to be verified.

However, in a statement, An Garda Síochána say they are aware of images and video published online appearing to be an indoor gathering in a licensed premises.

Gardaí in Kerry are carrying out preliminary enquiries into the matter.

The statement adds that no complaint has been forthcoming at this time and no formal investigation has commenced.