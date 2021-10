*UPDATE AS OF 1:15PM*

Power has now been restored to the vast majority of the 2,000 homes in Kerry who were affected by outages this morning.

Power is due to be restored to 34 homes near Sneem shortly.

Earlier this morning, over 1,000 homes in Tralee, 700 near Cahersiveen, over 500 in Kenmare, 62 near Faha, and 10 near Dingle were without power following strong winds.