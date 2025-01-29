Advertisement
News

Power restored for Abbeyfeale residents after notification it could take a month to fix

Jan 29, 2025 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Power restored for Abbeyfeale residents after notification it could take a month to fix
Share this article

People living on the Kerry/Limerick border have had their power restored, despite being told this morning it could take over a month to get their electricity back.

Caroline Foley lives in Kilconlea, Abbeyfeale; her home, along with three others, was still without electricity this morning after Storm Éowyn.

Ms Foley says they’d expected power to be restored today, but she says they were told by ESB Networks this morning that their power now wouldn’t be back until March 3rd.

Advertisement

However, Caroline Foley has confirmed that electricity has since been restored to all four houses impacted.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council to ask HSE to provide suicide awareness training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbers
Advertisement
Report into November's devastating flood in Listowel and Kilocrim expected by end of week
Kerry MEP calls for urgent and enhanced investment in Ireland’s outdated electricity grid
Advertisement

Recommended

Council to ask HSE to provide suicide awareness training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbers
Report into November's devastating flood in Listowel and Kilocrim expected by end of week
Kerry TD denies high court action is a political stunt
Kerry LEO hosting workshops for small businesses
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus