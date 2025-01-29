Power restored for Abbeyfeale residents after notification it could take a month to fix

People living on the Kerry/Limerick border have had their power restored, despite being told this morning it could take over a month to get their electricity back.

Caroline Foley lives in Kilconlea, Abbeyfeale; her home, along with three others, was still without electricity this morning after Storm Éowyn.

Ms Foley says they’d expected power to be restored today, but she says they were told by ESB Networks this morning that their power now wouldn’t be back until March 3rd.

However, Caroline Foley has confirmed that electricity has since been restored to all four houses impacted.