Power outages affect Kerry water treatment plants

Feb 18, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Power outages have affected 24 water treatment plants across Kerry.

Power is starting to come back in several places with generators deployed to some areas.

The water treatment plants impacted include Cahersiveen, Kenmare, Kilgarvan, Lauragh, Aughcasla, Lyreacrompane, Ballinskelligs and Portmagee.

Due to the power outages water levels in the reservoirs are dropping, so consumers are asked to conserve water, particularly in the greater Cahersiveen and Kenmare areas.

 

Live updates on conditions and issues around the county can be found on our live blog.

