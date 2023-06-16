Potential for thousands of jobs as plans announced for two renewable energy businesses in Tralee

Plans have been announced for two renewable energy businesses in Tralee that backers say could create thousands of jobs.

Solar Beo in Dingle which specialises in solar PV has developed the plan with international business partners.

Solar Beo and NanoPV Solar, which has its headquarters in the US, have plans to open a facility manufacturing solar PV panels.

Mani Vannan of NanoPV Solar says if the project goes ahead, it could initially create 50 to 100 jobs but has the potential to employ 500.

Mike Egan is business development manager with Solar Beo.

He says MTU Kerry’s new course in the circular economy is another reason why they have set their sights on Tralee.

Manni Vannan is co-founder of another company, Skillicorn Technologies, which has also teamed up with Solar Beo.

He says the plan is that the energy produced by the solar PV plant would be used for another green enterprise, also to be based in Tralee.

It's proposed to develop a waste and waste water recycling enterprise.

Mr Vannan says this business has the potential to create thousands of jobs for Kerry.