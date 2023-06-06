Postcode lottery in Kerry in eye-care for children

There’s a postcode lottery in Kerry when it comes to eye-care for children.

That’s according to research from Optometry Ireland, which is calling for a national public programme for over 8s eye-care.

Public eye-care in Ireland starts with a school vision screening.

Children of primary school age, requiring eye-care are then seen in HSE Community Ophthalmic Clinics, having been directed there following the screening, or a GP or optometry referral.

Optometry Ireland carried out research into the services actually in place across the country for children aged over 8, and says in Kerry and Cork, such care is highly variable.

In some areas in the two counties, backlogs for the HSE Community Ophthalmic Clinics are sent out to optometrists.

In Kerry and Cork, parents accessing a service at an optometrist pay a €22.51 top up fee; in other parts of the county that can be €30 or more.

Children requiring complex glasses are entitled to €150 towards this in some parts of the country, but that allowance is only €51.82 in Kerry and Cork.

Optometry Ireland is calling for a national public programme for over 8s eye-care in Ireland so the service is equal across the country.