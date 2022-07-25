Post-mortem to take place on body of young man killed in Listowel crash

A post-mortem will take place on the body of a young man killed in a crash outside Listowel.

It happened on the Duagh road yesterday afternoon, when the car he was driving collided with a tree.

This single vehicle collision occurred at around 2.40 yesterday, when the car collided with a roadside tree in the townland of Ballinruddery outside Listowel.

The 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place today.

Two passengers in the car were also taken to hospital; their injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

The R555 road was closed for a time to facilitate a technical examination, but reopened last night.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage to contact them on 068 50820, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.