Post mortem taking place on body of woman recovered from Tralee river

A post mortem is taking place this afternoon on the body of a woman recovered from a river in Tralee.

The alarm was raised at around 10:20am this morning, when gardaí were notified of a body in the water off Brewery Road in Tralee.

The woman’s body was removed from the water and taken to the county mortuary in University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem will take place later this afternoon.

A garda investigation into the death is ongoing.

Gardaí say the results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.