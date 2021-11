Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out today on the bodies of a man and woman found dead in Kenmare.

The elderly couple, aged in their 80s, were found at a house in Dromnevane and removed to University Hospital Kerry yesterday.

The scene has been preserved overnight ahead of a technical examination, and an incident room has been set up in Killarney Garda Station.

Gardaí say they're keeping an open mind, and that the post-mortem will decide the course of their investigation.