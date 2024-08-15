Ponies missing in mid Kerry recovered

Ponies believed to have been stolen in mid Kerry this week have been recovered.

Gardaí in Killorglin appealed for witnesses in relation to the theft of four ponies in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred between 10 o'clock on Tuesday night and 11 on yesterday morning, when two ponies were taken from a farm at Ollagh East near Carragh Lake in Killorglin.

Meanwhile, at Shannera, Kilgobnet, Beaufort, field gates were opened and two ponies were taken on yesterday morning, between 3 and 8 o'clock.

These two ponies have been recovered.