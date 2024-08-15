Advertisement
News

Ponies missing in mid Kerry recovered

Aug 15, 2024 09:26 By radiokerrynews
Ponies missing in mid Kerry recovered
Share this article

Ponies believed to have been stolen in mid Kerry this week have been recovered.

Gardaí in Killorglin appealed for witnesses in relation to the theft of four ponies in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred between 10 o'clock on Tuesday night and 11 on yesterday morning, when two ponies were taken from a farm at Ollagh East near Carragh Lake in Killorglin.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at Shannera, Kilgobnet, Beaufort, field gates were opened and two ponies were taken on yesterday morning, between 3 and 8 o'clock.

These two ponies have been recovered.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Report shows 60% of Kerry homes use heating oil as main heating fuel
Advertisement
Killarney men plead guilty to criminal damage and trespassing charges at direct provision centre
Kerry milk price rise for farmers
Advertisement

Recommended

Report shows 60% of Kerry homes use heating oil as main heating fuel
Killarney men plead guilty to criminal damage and trespassing charges at direct provision centre
Cancer Support Charity, Recovery Haven Kerry, will host its annual Celebration of Light Ceremony in association with the Rose of Tralee Festival & Kerry Choral Union this Sunday, Aug 18th at Tralee Bay Wetlands
Walk of the Ancestors event takes place Sunday 18th August in Caitins Pub Kells
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus