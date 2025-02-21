Police in the Midlands of England are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a young Kerry man was killed.

The incident took place on Wednesday (19th February) at quarter past nine in the evening (21:15).

The man, who was in his 20s, was killed in a crash on the A14 between Junction 1 and the M1 when the white Volkswagen Caddy he was driving was in a collision with a lorry.

A passenger in the car, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. (Incident number: 25000101208.)