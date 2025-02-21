Advertisement
News

Police in England appeal for witnesses to collision which killed young Kerry man

Feb 21, 2025 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Police in England appeal for witnesses to collision which killed young Kerry man
Share this article

Police in the Midlands of England are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a young Kerry man was killed.

The incident took place on Wednesday (19th February) at quarter past nine in the evening (21:15).

The man, who was in his 20s, was killed in a crash on the A14 between Junction 1 and the M1 when the white Volkswagen Caddy he was driving was in a collision with a lorry.

Advertisement

A passenger in the car, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. (Incident number: 25000101208.)

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Great excitement in Killorglin after €2 million Lotto jackpot winning ticket sold
Advertisement
Google removes dangerous Carrauntoohil routes from maps at request of Kerry Mountain Rescue
Derelict site owners in Kerry “getting the message” since CPO intentions published
Advertisement

Recommended

Google removes dangerous Carrauntoohil routes from maps at request of Kerry Mountain Rescue
Irish Cup coursing day one review
Great excitement in Killorglin after €2 million Lotto jackpot winning ticket sold
Derelict site owners in Kerry “getting the message” since CPO intentions published
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus