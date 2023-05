Police in the UK are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which claimed the life of a Tralee man.

Shane Scannell was taken to hospital in the early hours of May 21st after he was found unresponsive on South Street in Epsom following a suspected hit and run.

The 44-year-old subsequently died from his injuries last week.

Advertisement

Police in Epsom are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who was in the South Street area between 12pm and 12.15pm on May 21st.