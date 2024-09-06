Plight of Gazan children to be highlighted in Tralee vigil

The Kerry Friends of Palestine group is to hold a vigil today (Friday) in Tralee for the children in Gaza.

The event begins at the gates of CBS Primary School at 6pm.

Thousands of children are not able to return to their schools because of the war, and the memorial walk aims to highlight this.

A similar gathering happened in Killarney last Sunday.

The walk will stop for reflection at several primary schools on the route, to reflect on the impact the war has had on the children of Gaza and their ability to continue their education.

They will walk by CBS Primary School Tralee, St John's Parochial School, Scoil Eoin Balloonagh, St Ita's and St Joesph's Primary, Holy Family, Presentation Primary and Moyderwell Mercy.

17 year old Ainle Foley is a member of the Kerry Friends of Palestine group.