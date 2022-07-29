Advertisement
News

Plenty of festival options in Kerry this bank holiday weekend

Jul 29, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Plenty of festival options in Kerry this bank holiday weekend Plenty of festival options in Kerry this bank holiday weekend
Share this article

Several festivals will take place around the county this weekend.

The August bank holiday will see events going ahead all over Kerry.

Cahersiveen Music and Arts Festival kicks off this Friday.

Advertisement

In its 25th year, the festival focuses on music, culture and talent in the locality of the South Kerry town.

Fireworks will light up the town on Friday night while busking competitions will go ahead on Saturday morning for the first time in two years.

The annual Celtic harvest festival is taking place in Miltown over the next few days.

Advertisement

Féile Lughnasadh, which dates back 2,000 years, continues tonight with an open music session.

The festival features music, food and crafts markets, stage dramas and street entertainment.

In North Kerry, the Dan Paddy Andy Festival will go ahead in Lyreacrompane.

Advertisement

The weekend will feature a storytelling night, marquee dancing and a guided bog walk.

Locals in Ballylongford, meanwhile, will be treated to two festivals.

The Irish Traditional Trades Fair will start on Saturday where craftspeople including coppersmiths, long bow makers and blacksmiths will talk about and demonstrate their work.

Advertisement

The Ballylongford Oyster Festival will also take place on Saturday.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus