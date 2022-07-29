Plenty of festival options in Kerry this bank holiday weekend

Several festivals will take place around the county this weekend.

The August bank holiday will see events going ahead all over Kerry.

Cahersiveen Music and Arts Festival kicks off this Friday.

Advertisement

In its 25th year, the festival focuses on music, culture and talent in the locality of the South Kerry town.

Fireworks will light up the town on Friday night while busking competitions will go ahead on Saturday morning for the first time in two years.

The annual Celtic harvest festival is taking place in Miltown over the next few days.

Advertisement

Féile Lughnasadh, which dates back 2,000 years, continues tonight with an open music session.

The festival features music, food and crafts markets, stage dramas and street entertainment.

In North Kerry, the Dan Paddy Andy Festival will go ahead in Lyreacrompane.

Advertisement

The weekend will feature a storytelling night, marquee dancing and a guided bog walk.

Locals in Ballylongford, meanwhile, will be treated to two festivals.

The Irish Traditional Trades Fair will start on Saturday where craftspeople including coppersmiths, long bow makers and blacksmiths will talk about and demonstrate their work.

Advertisement

The Ballylongford Oyster Festival will also take place on Saturday.