Plans unveiled for new Educate Together school in Tralee

May 17, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Plans unveiled for new Educate Together school in Tralee
Plans for a new Educate Together school in Tralee have been unveiled.

Details of the multi-million-euro building project in Lohercannon were announced by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

In March of this year, Minister Foley announced a site in Lohercannon on the outskirts of Tralee had been agreed in principle by her department and Kerry County Council for the new national school building.

The Educate Together National School has been located at Collis Sandes House in Tralee for the last twenty years, but this is technically temporary accommodation.

The two-acre site of the new school building, next to the council’s housing development in Lohercannon, has now been finalised.

The council has also officially transferred the land over to allow the project to progress to the next stage.

The new development will consist of a state of the art school building, which will contain eight classrooms, and two additional classrooms designed to cater for special educational needs.

Minister Foley confirmed the building project will be managed by the Kerry Education and Training Board, and a design team will be appointed to progress the project into the architectural planning process.

