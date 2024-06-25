The owners of the Killarney Outlet Centre have unveiled plans to address significant, long-term vacancy within its retail units.

COK Property Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission to change the use of retail units which have been vacant since the centre opened in 1999.

The Cork-based company, which bought the retail centre two years ago, has also applied for permission to provide an events area, kiosk bar and seating zone.

COK Property Ltd writes that it’s seeking to transform the centre’s positivity, diversity, and appeal with renewed investment over the coming years, and this initial development proposal is the first step in moving the centre forward.

The company plans to change the use of six existing retail units into eight food kiosk/servery units, with an indoor dining zone, and revamp the first floor concourse – it says the addition of a food hall and bar will create visible activity within and outwardly for the centre.

There are plans to turn a corner unit into an events area for the centre, which the company says could host events such as craft fairs, art exhibitions, and arts events, creating a draw for the centre and enhancing the existing town centre attractions.

The planning statement notes the proposed change of use is aimed at utilising units that have been vacant since the centre opened in July 1999.

It says this proposal seeks to support and create fresh interest in the centre as a retail destination.

The statement also writes the outlet centre has never achieved full retail occupancy, and although the new owners have managed to bring ground floor back to near full occupancy, the majority of the first floor remains vacant.

The company says that if Kerry County Council grants permission, proposed works would be constructed over six to eight months.

The council is due to decide on the application by 8th August.