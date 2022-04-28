Advertisement
Plans to extend Adapt centre in Kerry to be revised, as numbers seeking refuge soars

Apr 28, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Plans to extend Adapt centre in Kerry to be revised, as numbers seeking refuge soars
Plans to extend Kerry's main refuge for domestic violence victims, have had to be revised, following a significant growth in the number of women needing shelter.

 

That's according to the manager of the ADAPT refuge in Tralee, Catherine Casey.

Ms Casey was speaking ahead of 'Go Purple Day' tomorrow - an initiative spearheaded by Gardaí, aimed at raising awareness of domestic violence.

 

She says that while 37 individual women made 52 requests to be house at the centre in Tralee, only 15 could be accommodated, due to lack of space.

 

This means that either a bigger or alternative shelter is now needed:

Garda Fidelma O'Leary from the Victims Support services in Kerry, appealed to anyone who suspects a friend of family member is being abused, to contact Gardaí:

