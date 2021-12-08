Plans to develop 25 houses in Tralee refused

Plans to develop 25 houses in Tralee have been turned down.

Kerry County Council has refused to grant permission to Tello Developments (Ballyard) Limited.

The company had planned to build a residential development in Ballyard, with 25 detached homes in a mix of two-storey four beds and three-storey five beds.

The proposed development was to provide 50 car parking spaces, and shared open spaces.

Further information had been sought on the plans, and it after it was received, the council decided to refuse permission.