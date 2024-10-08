Europe's largest solar energy developer hopes to build a solar farm and energy storage facility on a 599-acre site in north Kerry.

Lightsource bp is holding a community engagement drop-in session on Thursday, 17th October between 2 and 7pm at Knockanure Community Centre.

Plans for the project will be on display, and Lightsource bp representatives will be there to gather feedback and answer questions.

The solar farm at Knockanure is a separate development to the proposed solar farm east of Kilmorna in Listowel, for which planning permission is currently being sought from Kerry County Council.

Developer Lightsource bp says the proposed project at Knockanure would produce enough energy to power 45,500 homes.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the company stressed the project is still in its early stages.

Lightsource bp says it intends to take the community's feedback into account when finalising design plans for the council.

They are encouraging people to drop in and talk to the specialised team on the day, but say interested parties can contact the Lightsource bp team directly if unable to attend.

The solar farm would supply 193MW of electricity to the national grid, while the battery facility would have the capacity to store 149 MW.

If the development were to go ahead as intended, it would be the largest solar farm in the country and second largest energy storage facility in the country.

The solar project would supply 204,700MWh (megawatt hours) of electricity to the national grid, or 193MWac (megawatts of alternating current).

The battery facility would have the capacity to store 149 MWac (megawatts of alternating current).

The entire project would include parts of the townlands of Beenanaspag, Gortdromagouna, Gortdromagownagh, Gortaglanna, Kealid and Lissaniska.

Lightsource bp says it has undertaken an Extended Phase 1 Habitat Survey to help plan the development's layout, during which most of the existing vegetation has been maintained.

The company promises to submit a detailed planting plan as part of the planning application, which will use vegetation to screen potential views of the installation.

It says, in general, the site is well screened by existing trees and hedgerows but that there will be addition planting and setbacks to mitigate the impact on nearby properties.

Lightsource bp says it will use a bespoke Biodiversity Management Plan to benefit local wildlife by enhancing existing and creating new habitats with native species.

The company says it is keen to work with local beekeepers and land management organisations to support wildlife and boost local habitats.

It says, at present, the land is currently under pasture, and that grassland underneath the solar panels could be lightly grazed by sheep to maintain an agricultural purpose.

Most of the fenced solar area will be uncovered grass to leave wide spaces around the site boundaries and between the panels to avoid shading.

Lightsource bp says safety is a core value and that its projects are developed to the highest safety standards.

The project will be enclosed by a timber and wire agricultural fence about 2 metres in height.

CCTV cameras will monitor the boundary fence and area within the solar and energy storage project making sure not to impinge on the privacy of residents.

It claims the energy storage project will be equipped with the latest, advanced safety features, including fire suppression systems, and the site is designed specifically to add further defence-in-depth (i.e. layers of defence) in case of a failure of one of the battery units.

Lightsource bp claims the risk of fire is extremely low and that incidents are extremely rare, but that they will engage with the local fire service, nevertheless, to develop a bespoke fire management plan.

Once the solar and energy storage projects are in place, they would require very little maintenance and cause no traffic disruption.

Whilst the project is being constructed, a traffic management plan would be put in place.