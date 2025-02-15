Plans submitted to upgrade Dingle Distillery

Plans have been submitted to upgrade the Dingle Distillery to open it up to more visitors.

A planning application has been lodged with Kerry County Council to change the interior of the building, and create new visitor space at the facility in Milltown, Dingle.

Drioglann Uisce Beatha Dhaingean Uí Chúis Teoranta has submitted this planning application, having been previously refused permission for a larger expansion.

In its application, it says Dingle Distillery, based in Milltown, has been a great success story, and going from relatively recent beginnings to a worldwide profile, it’s an important part of Dingle’s story.

Dingle Distillery says the original building on the Old Mill site is long overdue some upgrades, and this application seeks to address that.

It’s proposed to modify the existing distillery, by demolishing part of the protruding ground-floor elements, and adding over 300 square-metres of floor space at the upper level.

The plans will also includes changing the internal layout of the distillery, and the upgrade and replacement of the external cladding.

On behalf of the distillery, O’Dea + Moore Architects say the sensitive site is very much acknowledged, and the proposed new look is designed to respect that through subdued colour of the cladding, and added stonework and glazing.

The application submits the proposed works are in line with the County Development’s Plan objectives, and the enhanced facility will help meet important tourism objectives.

Kerry County Council has set the 6th April as the date by which it’s to decide on the application.