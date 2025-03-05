Plans lodged for major housing development in Tralee

Plans have been lodged to build a new major housing development in Tralee.

Ruden Homes Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council to build 88 residential units on a patch of agricultural land just off Caherslee Road.

The applicant says the development has overwhelming positive merits, helping to meet housing targets for the town.

It could form part of an even larger development on lands owned by the company stretching back to the greenway.

The 88 units are to comprise detached and semi-detached homes of three and four beds, as well as three-bed terrace units, and apartments.

The plans include pedestrian and cycle paths within the development, up to the junction which would come on to the main Caherslee road directly across from Carrigeendaniel.

The company says the proposed scheme, informed by pre-planning discussions with the council’s planning department, has been designed to provide high-quality units which respond to the local character while complying with local and national policies.

It says the development will see the sustainable expansion of Tralee in line with dwelling targets set out in the county development plan, in close proximity to key infrastructure, local amenity and strategic employment services.

Each house would have its own private rear garden, with 179 car parking spaces in total including 11 visitor spaces.

The company proposes transferring 18 of the units to Kerry County Council, under social housing obligations.

Ruden Homes Ltd says the design seeks to create a vibrant, sustainable and integrated residential community, providing high-quality homes.

The company writes that during pre-planning consultations, it was highlighted that the developer should consider connecting the site with larger land it owns to the north of the site.

Planning for a major development on these lands stretching from Caherslee road as far back as the then-train tracks/now-greenway was granted planning in 2007, but the company notes these lands at the rear are waiting to be considered for zoning in the future.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 7th April.