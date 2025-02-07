Plans lodged for development of 93 housing units in Kenmare

Plans have been lodged for the development of 93 housing units in Kenmare.

OFSolutions Ltd has applied for permission to build a mix of houses and apartments on an almost 2.6-hectare site known as The Parsonage.

The development also involves demolishing an existing derelict house on the site to create access to the main road.

OFSolutions Ltd is acting on behalf of Dolent Properties, which owns the site in question to the south of Kenmare town.

It plans to demolish the existing 20th century house facing the N71 at Bell Height, which is described as being in poor condition, derelict for approximately 25 years, and currently inaccessible.

In its place, the company plans to build an access road from the N71 in to its new development of 93 residential units.

The development is to take place on a six-acre field behind the derelict house, and the units are a mix of terraced houses, semi-detached houses, and apartments.

The company plans to build 11 one-bed units, 40 two-bed units, and 42 three-bed units.

It’s also to include a pre-school, and 168 car parking spaces.

The company has prepared archaeological, ecological impact, and Natura impact statements among others with its planning application.

It notes there are no recorded archaeological sites within the development site.

The site is noted as 152 metres from the Kenmare River Special Area of Conservation, but an associated engineering report writes that a review of the online flood maps indicates the application lands have not flooded, and are not considered in a high flood risk zone.

The site is also zoned as new proposed residential, as per the Kenmare Local Area Plan.

The company also acknowledges the lack of development in Kenmare town in recent years, but Uisce Éireann has certified the soon-to-be-completed wastewater treatment plant will facilitate this development.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 25th March.