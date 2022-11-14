Advertisement
News

Plans for seven new apartments in Killarney

Nov 14, 2022 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Plans for seven new apartments in Killarney Plans for seven new apartments in Killarney
Share this article

There are plans for seven new apartments in Killarney.

Breda Hickey is applying for permission to build six two-bedroom apartments and one three-bed apartment between the Gleneagle Hotel and the Victoria House Hotel in Poulnamuck, Muckross.

The planning application also seeks permission to demolish the existing house and provide parking.

Advertisement

Planning was previously granted for an apartment block of eight apartments between the two hotels at Poulnamuck.

The proposed block of seven apartments would be located in front of the block of eight, on the N71 side.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by tomorrow.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus