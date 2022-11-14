There are plans for seven new apartments in Killarney.

Breda Hickey is applying for permission to build six two-bedroom apartments and one three-bed apartment between the Gleneagle Hotel and the Victoria House Hotel in Poulnamuck, Muckross.

The planning application also seeks permission to demolish the existing house and provide parking.

Planning was previously granted for an apartment block of eight apartments between the two hotels at Poulnamuck.

The proposed block of seven apartments would be located in front of the block of eight, on the N71 side.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by tomorrow.