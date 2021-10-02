Plans for new road from Tralee Bypass to Manor West appealed

Plans to develop a road from the Tralee Bypass into Manor West Retail Park have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Similar plans were turned down by the appeals board in 2017.

Ashman Developments Ltd is proposing to demolish a shed and construct a new access road and bridge from the existing N70/N22 roundabout at Camp, Tralee – this is the roundabout where the red Roses statue is situated.

The proposed road would connect with existing Manor West Retail Park internal roads.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) was submitted with the application, which Ashman Developments Ltd made to Kerry County Council last October; it was given the green light this August.

The case has since been appealed, however, by Marie Coffey to An Bord Pleanála, which is due to a make a decision on it by January 12th.

Similar plans for an access road from the N70/N22 roundabout at Camp to Manor West Retail Park were turned down by An Bord Pleanála in 2017.

The board noted the absence of a Natura Impact Statement in that application.

It said without a statement it wasn’t known if the development would have any impact on the Tralee Bay and Maharees Peninsula, West to Cloghane Special Area of Conservation or the Tralee Bay Complex Special Protection Area.