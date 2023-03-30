Plans for mid-Kerry residential care centre appealed to An Bórd Pleanála

Plans for a residential care centre and assisted living facility in mid-Kerry have been appealed.

The proposed development at Ballyoughtragh North Milltown, was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council last month.

Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions applied for permission to build a residential respite care centre of 46 en-suite bedrooms, and an assisted living community of 12, two-bed units.

The development is also to include car parking space and public outdoor amenity areas.

The council granted planning permission for the development, but this decision has now been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by three parties, only one of which was a valid appeal.

The original planning application received five submissions outlining objections to the development, including from local Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea.

Cllr O’Shea said the land, which is adjacent to the Nagle Rice primary school, should be reserved for Milltown’s educational requirements.

An Bórd Pleanála says it will make a decision on the case by 18th July this year.