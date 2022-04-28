Plans for long-awaited upgrade to Kenmare wastewater plant appealed

Plans for the long-awaited upgrade to the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant have been delayed after being appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kerry County Council had granted planning permission to Irish Water for the development, but it’s now sent to the appeals board for adjudication.

Works on the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade were expected to get underway in quarter three of this year, and be completed in 2024.

Advertisement

There have been calls in recent years for the project to be fast-tracked, as development in Kenmare has been stalled due to the plant’s limited capacity.

Irish Water plans to upgrade and increase the capacity of Kenmare’s wastewater treatment plant.

This proposal was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council, but has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by local objectors.

Advertisement

A decision is due to be made on the case on August 22nd.