Works on the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade are to get underway in quarter three of 2022.

An update on the project was given at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The planning submission to due to be made in the coming weeks, and Irish Water expects works to be completed in 2024.

Fine Gael Cllr for the Kenmare MD, Patrick O’Connnor Scarteen called for the project to be fast-tracked, saying Kenmare was at a standstill until the plant is expanded.